According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, if a patient unconsciously attributes their own unacceptable thoughts or feelings to someone else, which defense mechanism are they most likely using?
A
Rationalization
B
Projection
C
Sublimation
D
Repression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective on personality, developed by Freud, emphasizes unconscious processes and defense mechanisms that protect the ego from anxiety caused by unacceptable thoughts or feelings.
Identify the key concept in the question: the patient unconsciously attributes their own unacceptable thoughts or feelings to someone else.
Recall the definitions of the defense mechanisms listed: Rationalization involves justifying behaviors or feelings with logical reasons; Sublimation redirects unacceptable impulses into socially acceptable activities; Repression pushes distressing thoughts into the unconscious.
Recognize that Projection specifically involves attributing one's own unacceptable thoughts or feelings to another person, which matches the description in the problem.
Conclude that the defense mechanism described is Projection, as it fits the unconscious attribution of one's own unacceptable feelings to someone else.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah