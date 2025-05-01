According to the psychodynamic perspective, Freud believed that preschool children developed a strong emotional attachment to the opposite-sex parent, known as which of the following?
A
Collective unconscious
B
Oedipus complex
C
Inferiority complex
D
Self-actualization
1
Understand that the question is about Freud's psychodynamic perspective on preschool children's emotional attachments.
Recall that Freud proposed specific stages of psychosexual development, each characterized by different conflicts and attachments.
Identify that during the phallic stage (around ages 3-6), Freud suggested children develop unconscious desires for the opposite-sex parent.
Recognize that this particular emotional attachment to the opposite-sex parent is called the Oedipus complex for boys and the Electra complex for girls.
Eliminate other options like 'Collective unconscious' (a Jungian concept), 'Inferiority complex' (from Adler), and 'Self-actualization' (from humanistic psychology) to confirm the correct term is the Oedipus complex.
