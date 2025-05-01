According to psychological research on learning and behavior, which of the following statements about the timing of punishment is most accurate?
A
Punishment is most effective when it is applied immediately after the target behavior.
B
Punishment is most effective when it is delayed by several days.
C
The timing of punishment does not affect its effectiveness.
D
Punishment is more effective when applied at least an hour after the target behavior has occurred.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of punishment in psychological learning, which refers to applying a consequence to reduce the likelihood of a behavior recurring.
Recognize that timing is a critical factor in the effectiveness of punishment, as immediate consequences help the learner associate the punishment directly with the behavior.
Recall from research in operant conditioning that immediate punishment strengthens the connection between the behavior and its consequence, making it clearer to the individual what behavior is being discouraged.
Consider that delayed punishment weakens this association because the individual may not link the consequence to the specific behavior, reducing the punishment's effectiveness.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that punishment is most effective when it is applied immediately after the target behavior.
