Body image is harder to maintain during adolescent years because __________.
A
adolescents have fewer concerns about social acceptance than adults
B
rapid physical changes and hormonal fluctuations can lead to increased self-consciousness
C
cognitive development slows down during adolescence
D
adolescents experience less peer influence compared to childhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: It asks why body image is harder to maintain during adolescent years.
Review each option carefully and consider developmental psychology principles related to adolescence.
Recall that adolescence is characterized by rapid physical changes and hormonal fluctuations, which can affect self-perception and self-consciousness.
Recognize that social acceptance and peer influence tend to increase during adolescence, not decrease, so options suggesting fewer concerns or less peer influence are less likely.
Conclude that the most accurate explanation involves the biological and psychological changes during adolescence that impact body image, specifically rapid physical changes and hormonal fluctuations leading to increased self-consciousness.
