When we perform better on simple or well-learned tasks in the presence of others, this is called:
A
deindividuation
B
social facilitation
C
group polarization
D
social loafing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the problem. 'Deindividuation' refers to a psychological state where individuals lose self-awareness and self-restraint in group situations, often leading to impulsive behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that 'group polarization' describes the phenomenon where group discussion leads members to adopt more extreme positions than initially held.
Step 3: Know that 'social loafing' is the tendency for individuals to exert less effort when working in a group compared to when working alone.
Step 4: Identify that 'social facilitation' is the term used when the presence of others improves an individual's performance on simple or well-learned tasks.
Step 5: Match the description in the problem—performing better on simple or well-learned tasks in the presence of others—with the correct term, which is 'social facilitation'.
