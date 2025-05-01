Which of the following is the best example of how role affects perception in social psychology?
A
Someone feels happier on a sunny day than on a rainy day.
B
A person remembers more details from a movie they enjoyed than from one they disliked.
C
A student studies harder for an exam after receiving a low grade on a previous test.
D
A police officer perceives a crowded street as potentially dangerous while a tourist sees it as lively and exciting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'role' in social psychology, which refers to the expectations, behaviors, and perceptions associated with a particular social position or status a person holds.
Recognize that perception is influenced by the role a person occupies because their experiences, responsibilities, and social context shape how they interpret information.
Analyze each example to see if the perception is directly influenced by the person's social role or position rather than just mood, memory, or motivation.
Identify that the example where a police officer and a tourist perceive the same crowded street differently illustrates how their distinct social roles lead to different interpretations of the same situation.
Conclude that this example best demonstrates how role affects perception because the police officer's role involves safety and vigilance, while the tourist's role involves leisure and enjoyment, influencing their perceptions accordingly.
