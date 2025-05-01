Which of the following statements about social roles is correct?
A
Social roles are always chosen freely and never influenced by cultural norms.
B
Social roles remain constant and do not change over time or across different situations.
C
Social roles are sets of expectations for behavior associated with particular positions within a group or society.
D
Social roles only apply to formal organizations and not to informal groups.
1
Understand the concept of social roles: Social roles refer to the sets of expectations, behaviors, and norms associated with particular positions or statuses within a group or society.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Social roles are always chosen freely and never influenced by cultural norms.' Consider how cultural norms and socialization influence the roles individuals take on, which means roles are often shaped by external factors rather than purely free choice.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Social roles remain constant and do not change over time or across different situations.' Reflect on how social roles can evolve due to changes in society, context, or individual circumstances, indicating that roles are not fixed.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Social roles are sets of expectations for behavior associated with particular positions within a group or society.' Recognize that this aligns with the accepted definition of social roles in psychology and sociology.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Social roles only apply to formal organizations and not to informal groups.' Understand that social roles exist in both formal and informal contexts, such as family roles, friendship roles, and workplace roles.
