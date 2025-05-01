Which of the following concepts are most emphasized by conflict theorists in social psychology?
A
Social harmony and consensus
B
Individual motivation and self-actualization
C
Biological predispositions
D
Power and inequality
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that conflict theory in social psychology focuses on the ways in which power differentials and social inequalities shape interactions and structures within society.
Recognize that conflict theorists emphasize struggles between groups over resources, status, and influence, rather than social harmony or individual psychological needs.
Compare the given options to the core ideas of conflict theory: social harmony and consensus relate more to functionalism; individual motivation and self-actualization relate to humanistic psychology; biological predispositions relate to biological or evolutionary psychology.
Identify that 'Power and inequality' directly align with conflict theory's focus on how societal conflicts arise from unequal distributions of power and resources.
Conclude that the concept most emphasized by conflict theorists in social psychology is 'Power and inequality' because it captures the essence of their analysis of social structures and group relations.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah