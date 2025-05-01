Which of the following is considered a fundamental principle in social psychology?
A
Biological instincts solely determine social interactions
B
Cognitive dissonance is the only factor affecting attitudes
C
Personality traits are fixed and unaffected by social context
D
Social influence shapes individual behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core focus of social psychology, which is the study of how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it aligns with this focus. For example, biological instincts alone do not fully explain social interactions, as social psychology emphasizes social and cognitive factors.
Understand that cognitive dissonance is an important concept but not the sole factor affecting attitudes; social psychology includes many factors influencing attitudes and behavior.
Recognize that personality traits can be influenced by social context, so the idea that they are fixed and unaffected contradicts social psychological principles.
Conclude that the principle stating 'Social influence shapes individual behavior' aligns with the fundamental idea in social psychology that social factors significantly impact how people behave.
