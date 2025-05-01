Which of the following statements is true of social comparison?
A
Social comparison involves evaluating oneself in relation to others to gain information about one's abilities and opinions.
B
Social comparison is unrelated to self-esteem and does not affect how people feel about themselves.
C
Social comparison refers exclusively to comparing material possessions rather than psychological traits.
D
Social comparison only occurs when people are in large groups and never in one-on-one situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social comparison: it is a psychological process where individuals evaluate their own abilities, opinions, and traits by comparing themselves to others.
Recognize that social comparison can influence self-esteem and emotions, as people often use these comparisons to gain information about themselves and their social standing.
Note that social comparison is not limited to material possessions; it also includes psychological traits, abilities, and opinions.
Acknowledge that social comparison can occur in any social context, whether in large groups or one-on-one interactions, not just in large groups.
Based on these points, identify the statement that accurately reflects the nature of social comparison as evaluating oneself in relation to others to gain information about one's abilities and opinions.
