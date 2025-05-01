Which of the following best describes tokenism in a business setting?
A
Providing equal opportunities for advancement to all employees through transparent processes
B
Implementing comprehensive diversity and inclusion policies that lead to meaningful representation at all levels
C
Hiring a small number of individuals from underrepresented groups to give the appearance of diversity without making substantial changes to workplace culture
D
Promoting employees solely based on their performance and qualifications, regardless of their background
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of tokenism in a business setting. Tokenism refers to the practice of making only a perfunctory or symbolic effort to be inclusive to members of minority groups, often by hiring a small number of individuals from underrepresented groups without making meaningful changes to the organizational culture.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and compare it to the definition of tokenism. For example, providing equal opportunities or promoting based on qualifications are practices that promote fairness and meritocracy, not tokenism.
Step 3: Identify the option that describes hiring a small number of individuals from underrepresented groups primarily to create an appearance of diversity, without substantial changes to workplace culture. This matches the definition of tokenism.
Step 4: Recognize that comprehensive diversity and inclusion policies leading to meaningful representation are the opposite of tokenism, as they involve genuine efforts to create an inclusive environment.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of tokenism is the option that highlights superficial diversity efforts without real cultural or structural change.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah