Which of the following pairs a parenting style with the correct description?
A
Permissive: Parents enforce strict discipline and rarely show warmth.
B
Authoritarian: Parents encourage independence and allow children to make their own decisions.
C
Authoritative: Parents set clear rules but are also responsive and supportive.
D
Uninvolved: Parents are highly demanding and highly responsive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles commonly studied in psychology: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of each style: Authoritative parents set clear rules and are responsive; Authoritarian parents enforce strict discipline with low warmth; Permissive parents are warm but provide few rules; Uninvolved parents are low in both responsiveness and demandingness.
Step 3: Evaluate each pairing in the problem by matching the description to the known characteristics of each parenting style.
Step 4: Identify that the correct description for Authoritative parenting is 'Parents set clear rules but are also responsive and supportive,' which matches the correct answer given.
Step 5: Recognize that the other pairings are incorrect because they mismatch the parenting style with its typical description.
