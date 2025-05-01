Which of the following pairs a parenting style with the correct description?
A
Permissive: Parents enforce strict discipline and expect obedience without question.
B
Authoritarian: Parents are highly responsive and encourage independence.
C
Uninvolved: Parents are highly involved and set consistent boundaries.
D
Authoritative: Parents set clear rules but are also responsive and supportive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the four main parenting styles commonly discussed in psychology: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved.
Understand the characteristics of each parenting style: Authoritative parents set clear rules and are responsive; Authoritarian parents enforce strict discipline and expect obedience; Permissive parents are highly responsive but set few boundaries; Uninvolved parents are disengaged and set few rules.
Match each description given in the problem to the correct parenting style based on these characteristics.
Recognize that the correct pairing for 'Parents set clear rules but are also responsive and supportive' corresponds to the Authoritative parenting style.
Confirm that the other options are mismatched, and thus the correct answer is the Authoritative style with its accurate description.
Watch next
Master Parenting Styles with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah