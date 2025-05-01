Which of the following does not represent a major sub-discipline within the psychological sciences?
A
Astrology
B
Cognitive psychology
C
Developmental psychology
D
Clinical psychology
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which option is NOT a major sub-discipline within psychological sciences.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: Cognitive psychology studies mental processes; Developmental psychology studies human growth and changes over time; Clinical psychology focuses on diagnosing and treating mental disorders.
Step 3: Recognize that Astrology is a belief system involving the influence of stars and planets on human behavior, which is not based on scientific methods or psychological research.
Step 4: Compare all options and note that Astrology does not fit within the scientific framework of psychology, unlike the other three sub-disciplines.
Step 5: Conclude that Astrology is the correct answer as it is not a major sub-discipline within psychological sciences.
