Which of the following is the best predictor of whether a person will vote in an election?
A
The person's age
B
The person's income
C
The person's level of education
D
Whether the person has voted in previous elections
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about the best predictor of a person's likelihood to vote in an election, which involves identifying the variable most strongly associated with voting behavior.
Recognize that demographic factors like age, income, and education are commonly studied predictors, but past behavior is often a stronger indicator in psychology and behavioral research.
Recall the concept of behavioral consistency, which suggests that past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior because it reflects established habits and attitudes.
Compare the predictive power of demographic variables versus past voting behavior by considering research findings that show previous voting is a more reliable indicator of future voting than static characteristics like age or income.
Conclude that the best predictor is whether the person has voted in previous elections, as this reflects actual past behavior rather than just demographic correlates.
