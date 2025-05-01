Which of the following is an example of a regulator gesture in social psychology?
A
Waving hello to greet someone
B
Nodding your head to signal someone to continue speaking
C
Frowning to express disapproval
D
Smiling to show happiness
1
Understand that in social psychology, a regulator gesture is a nonverbal behavior used to control, maintain, or regulate the flow of communication during an interaction.
Identify the options given and analyze their functions: waving hello is a greeting, frowning expresses disapproval, smiling shows happiness, and nodding the head can signal encouragement or permission to continue speaking.
Recognize that a regulator gesture specifically helps manage the conversation, such as signaling someone to continue or pause.
Match the definition of a regulator gesture with the option that involves controlling the communication flow, which is nodding your head to signal someone to continue speaking.
Conclude that the example of a regulator gesture is the nodding gesture, as it regulates the interaction rather than simply expressing emotion or greeting.
