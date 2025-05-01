Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
11. Personality
The Humanist Perspective
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are true of Abraham Maslow's humanist theory of personality?
I) Personality develops gradually.
II) Personality is deterministic and the result of our biology.
III) Our ultimate personality is achieved in reaching self-actualization.
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding Abraham Maslow's humanist theory of personality. Maslow's theory emphasizes the importance of personal growth and self-actualization, which is the process of realizing one's full potential. It is a non-deterministic theory, meaning it does not view personality as solely determined by biology or external factors.
Step 2: Analyze statement I: 'Personality develops gradually.' This aligns with Maslow's theory, as he believed that personality evolves over time through the fulfillment of needs in his hierarchy, starting from basic physiological needs to self-actualization.
Step 3: Analyze statement II: 'Personality is deterministic and the result of our biology.' This does not align with Maslow's theory. Humanist theories, including Maslow's, reject the idea of determinism and instead focus on free will, personal choice, and the influence of environmental factors on personality development.
Step 4: Analyze statement III: 'Our ultimate personality is achieved in reaching self-actualization.' This is consistent with Maslow's theory, as self-actualization represents the pinnacle of personal development and the realization of one's unique potential.
Step 5: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is I & III, as these statements accurately reflect the principles of Maslow's humanist theory of personality.
