Multiple Choice
Roberto is a humanistic psychologist. He is most likely to focus on a person's
36
views
Master Introduction to the Humanist Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Which of the following psychologists focused on personal growth and free will?
Which of the following are true of Abraham Maslow's humanist theory of personality?
I) Personality develops gradually.
II) Personality is deterministic and the result of our biology.
III) Our ultimate personality is achieved in reaching self-actualization.