In cognitive psychology, people who have a strong internal locus of control tend to do well in which of the following situations?
A
When they feel powerless to change their circumstances
B
When they rely on external rewards for motivation
C
When outcomes are determined entirely by chance
D
When they believe their actions can influence outcomes
1
Understand the concept of locus of control: It refers to an individual's belief about the extent to which they can control events affecting them. An internal locus of control means a person believes they can influence outcomes through their own efforts and actions.
Analyze each situation in relation to an internal locus of control: For example, feeling powerless to change circumstances suggests an external locus of control, where outcomes are seen as outside one's influence.
Consider the role of motivation: Relying on external rewards aligns more with an external locus of control, as motivation depends on outside factors rather than personal agency.
Evaluate situations involving chance: When outcomes are determined entirely by chance, personal control is minimal, which does not align with an internal locus of control.
Conclude that individuals with a strong internal locus of control do best when they believe their actions can influence outcomes, as this belief aligns with their perception of control and agency.
