In cognitive psychology, how are the terms 'plausible' and 'believable' most accurately related?
A
'Plausible' is used only in scientific reasoning, while 'believable' is used only in everyday conversation.
B
'Believable' refers to logical consistency, while 'plausible' refers only to emotional appeal.
C
'Plausible' refers to something that appears reasonable or possible, while 'believable' refers to something that can be accepted as true; both terms relate to how information is evaluated for credibility.
D
'Plausible' and 'believable' are synonyms and always mean exactly the same thing in all contexts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the two terms within cognitive psychology. 'Plausible' generally refers to something that appears reasonable or possible based on logic or evidence.
Step 2: Recognize that 'believable' refers to something that can be accepted as true or credible, often based on trustworthiness or evidence.
Step 3: Compare the two terms by noting that both relate to evaluating information for credibility, but 'plausible' emphasizes logical possibility, while 'believable' emphasizes acceptance as true.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by identifying that 'plausible' is not limited to scientific reasoning, nor is 'believable' limited to everyday conversation; also, they are not exact synonyms in all contexts.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate relationship is that 'plausible' refers to something that appears reasonable or possible, while 'believable' refers to something that can be accepted as true; both terms relate to credibility evaluation.
