Illusion of control, discounting the future, and framing effects are examples of which of the following in cognitive psychology?
A
Cognitive biases
B
Sensory adaptation
C
Procedural memory
D
Classical conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem: 'illusion of control,' 'discounting the future,' and 'framing effects.' These are all phenomena related to how people perceive, interpret, and make decisions based on information.
Step 2: Recognize that these phenomena involve systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, which are studied in cognitive psychology to understand errors in thinking.
Step 3: Recall that 'cognitive biases' are defined as systematic errors in thinking that affect decisions and judgments, often due to heuristics or mental shortcuts.
Step 4: Compare the other options: 'Sensory adaptation' relates to changes in sensory receptors over time, 'Procedural memory' involves memory for skills and tasks, and 'Classical conditioning' is a learning process involving associations between stimuli.
Step 5: Conclude that since the examples given are about errors or distortions in thinking and decision-making, they best fit under the category of 'Cognitive biases.'
