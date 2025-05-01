In cognitive psychology, proactivity has been shown to be related to all of the following except:
A
Passive information processing
B
Anticipation of future events
C
Goal-setting behavior
D
Initiative in problem-solving
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of proactivity in cognitive psychology. Proactivity refers to the tendency to anticipate and initiate change rather than simply reacting to events. It involves active engagement with future possibilities and goal-directed behavior.
Step 2: Review each option in the context of proactivity. 'Anticipation of future events' aligns with proactivity because it involves looking ahead and preparing for what might happen.
Step 3: Consider 'Goal-setting behavior' as part of proactivity since setting goals is a proactive way to influence future outcomes.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Initiative in problem-solving' which fits proactivity because it involves actively taking steps to address challenges rather than waiting for them to resolve on their own.
Step 5: Identify 'Passive information processing' as the exception because it implies a reactive, rather than proactive, approach where information is received without active engagement or anticipation.
