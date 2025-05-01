Which three groups is the displacement school of thought typically divided into within early psychology?
A
Structuralism, Functionalism, and Behaviorism
B
Cognitive, Biological, and Sociocultural
C
Gestalt, Psychoanalytic, and Humanistic
D
Sensory, Motor, and Associative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the three groups into which the displacement school of thought in early psychology is typically divided.
Recall that the displacement school of thought is an early psychological theory focused on how mental processes are organized, particularly in relation to memory and learning.
Identify that the displacement school is traditionally divided into three groups based on types of mental processes: Sensory, Motor, and Associative.
Recognize that other options like Structuralism, Functionalism, Behaviorism, Cognitive, Biological, Sociocultural, Gestalt, Psychoanalytic, and Humanistic belong to different schools or perspectives in psychology, not the displacement school.
Conclude that the correct classification for the displacement school of thought is Sensory, Motor, and Associative groups.
