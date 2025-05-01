Which of the following is NOT considered a psychological perspective within the early schools of thought?
A
Structuralism
B
Behaviorism
C
Functionalism
D
Astrology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what is meant by 'early schools of thought' in psychology. These refer to foundational perspectives that shaped the development of psychology as a scientific discipline, such as Structuralism, Functionalism, and Behaviorism.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: Structuralism focuses on breaking down mental processes into basic components; Functionalism emphasizes the purpose of mental processes and behavior; Behaviorism studies observable behavior and its relationship with the environment.
Step 3: Recognize that Astrology is not a psychological perspective but rather a belief system that suggests that human behavior and events are influenced by the positions of celestial bodies, which is not based on scientific psychological principles.
Step 4: Compare the options and identify that Astrology does not fit within the scientific frameworks of early psychological schools of thought, unlike the other three options.
Step 5: Conclude that Astrology is the correct answer as it is NOT considered a psychological perspective within the early schools of thought.
Watch next
Master Structuralism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah