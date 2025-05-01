In classical conditioning, a stimulus that produces a response without prior learning is called a(n):
A
Unconditioned stimulus
B
Conditioned response
C
Neutral stimulus
D
Conditioned stimulus
1
Understand the key terms in classical conditioning: an unconditioned stimulus (US) naturally triggers a response without any prior learning, while a conditioned stimulus (CS) triggers a response only after being associated with the US.
Identify that the question asks for the stimulus that produces a response without prior learning, which means it is naturally effective without conditioning.
Recall that the unconditioned stimulus (US) is the stimulus that automatically elicits an unconditioned response (UR) without any prior conditioning.
Recognize that a conditioned stimulus (CS) is initially neutral and only produces a response after being paired with the unconditioned stimulus.
Conclude that the correct term for a stimulus that produces a response without prior learning is the unconditioned stimulus.
