Which of the following statements is false regarding gender and peer groups in social psychology?
A
Girls' peer groups are often characterized by more intimate and cooperative interactions.
B
Gender differences in peer group dynamics can influence social development and behavior.
C
Research consistently shows that boys and girls have identical patterns of peer group formation and interaction.
D
Boys' peer groups tend to be larger and more hierarchical than girls' peer groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on gender differences in peer group dynamics within social psychology. Peer groups refer to social groups consisting of individuals of similar age or status, influencing social development and behavior.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to evaluate its accuracy based on established psychological research about gender and peer groups.
Step 3: Recognize that research shows girls' peer groups often involve more intimate and cooperative interactions, which supports the first statement as true.
Step 4: Acknowledge that boys' peer groups tend to be larger and more hierarchical, which aligns with the fourth statement being true.
Step 5: Identify that gender differences in peer group dynamics do influence social development and behavior, confirming the second statement as true, and therefore the third statement claiming identical patterns is false.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah