Which of the following television characters best exemplifies hegemonic masculinity?
A
Eric Forman from That '70s Show
B
Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory
C
Tony Soprano from The Sopranos
D
Ross Geller from Friends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of hegemonic masculinity, which refers to the dominant social position of men and the cultural ideal of manhood that emphasizes traits like authority, control, toughness, and heterosexuality.
Analyze each character's traits and behaviors in relation to hegemonic masculinity: consider how they display power, dominance, emotional control, and traditional masculine roles.
Eric Forman is often portrayed as a more sensitive and less traditionally dominant male figure, which contrasts with hegemonic masculinity.
Sheldon Cooper exhibits intellectual dominance but lacks traditional masculine traits like physical toughness or emotional control associated with hegemonic masculinity.
Tony Soprano embodies hegemonic masculinity through his role as a powerful mob boss, demonstrating authority, control, toughness, and traditional masculine dominance, making him the best example among the options.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah