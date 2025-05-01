Which of the following is an example of a social trend in social psychology?
A
The stages of cognitive development proposed by Piaget
B
The increasing use of social media platforms to communicate and form relationships
C
The process of classical conditioning in learning
D
The structure of the neuron in the human brain
1
Understand the concept of a social trend in social psychology, which refers to widespread changes or patterns in social behavior, attitudes, or interactions within a society over time.
Review each option and identify whether it reflects a broad change in social behavior or interaction patterns rather than a fixed psychological theory or biological structure.
Recognize that Piaget's stages of cognitive development describe individual mental growth, not a social trend affecting groups or societies.
Note that classical conditioning is a learning process related to behavior, not a social trend involving societal changes.
Identify that the increasing use of social media platforms represents a widespread change in how people communicate and form relationships, fitting the definition of a social trend in social psychology.
