Which of the following statements about in-groups is true?
A
In-groups are groups that individuals actively avoid joining.
B
In-groups are social groups to which an individual feels they belong and with which they identify.
C
In-groups are defined by the presence of conflict with other groups.
D
In-groups are always larger than out-groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'in-groups' in social psychology. In-groups refer to social groups to which an individual feels a sense of belonging and identifies with.
Step 2: Recognize that in-groups are characterized by feelings of loyalty, shared identity, and positive regard among members, rather than avoidance or conflict.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the definition of in-groups: the first statement about avoidance contradicts the idea of belonging; the third about conflict is more related to intergroup dynamics but not a defining feature; the fourth about size is not necessarily true as in-groups can be smaller or larger than out-groups.
Step 4: Conclude that the true statement is the one that defines in-groups as social groups to which an individual feels they belong and with which they identify.
Step 5: Remember that understanding in-groups helps explain social identity and group behavior in psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah