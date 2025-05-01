In developmental psychology, self-conscious emotions such as embarrassment and pride typically do not appear until the second half of which year of life?
A
First year
B
Second year
C
Third year
D
Fourth year
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-conscious emotions: These are emotions that require a sense of self and the ability to evaluate oneself against standards or expectations, such as embarrassment, pride, guilt, and shame.
Recognize developmental milestones: In developmental psychology, the emergence of self-conscious emotions is linked to the development of self-awareness and cognitive abilities.
Recall that self-awareness typically begins to develop around 18 to 24 months of age, which corresponds to the second year of life.
Connect the development of self-awareness with the appearance of self-conscious emotions, as these emotions require the child to recognize themselves as separate individuals.
Conclude that self-conscious emotions such as embarrassment and pride typically do not appear until the second half of the second year of life.
