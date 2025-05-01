In developmental psychology, what does the concept of object permanence refer to?
A
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
B
The understanding that the quantity of an object remains the same despite changes in its shape or appearance
C
The ability to use symbols to represent objects and events
D
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key term in the question, which is 'object permanence,' a fundamental concept in developmental psychology.
Step 2: Understand that object permanence refers to a cognitive milestone typically developed in infancy, where a child realizes that objects continue to exist even when they are not directly perceived.
Step 3: Differentiate object permanence from other concepts such as centration (focusing on one aspect), conservation (understanding quantity remains the same despite changes), and symbolic representation (using symbols for objects/events).
Step 4: Recognize that the correct definition of object permanence is the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched.
Step 5: Conclude that this concept is crucial for understanding how infants develop memory and awareness of their environment beyond immediate sensory experience.
