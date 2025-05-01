According to Vygotsky's concept of the zone of proximal development, which of the following best describes how learning occurs?
A
Children learn best through independent exploration without any adult intervention.
B
Learning is solely determined by biological maturation and not influenced by social interaction.
C
The zone of proximal development refers to the range of tasks a child can already perform independently.
D
Children learn best when they are guided by a more knowledgeable other to accomplish tasks they cannot do alone but can achieve with assistance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Vygotsky's Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which refers to the difference between what a learner can do without help and what they can achieve with guidance.
Recognize that learning occurs most effectively when a child is supported by a 'more knowledgeable other' (MKO), such as a teacher, parent, or peer, who provides scaffolding to help the child progress.
Identify that independent exploration alone is not sufficient for optimal learning within the ZPD, as some tasks require social interaction and assistance to be mastered.
Note that biological maturation is important but does not solely determine learning; social interaction plays a crucial role in cognitive development according to Vygotsky.
Conclude that the ZPD encompasses tasks a child cannot yet do independently but can accomplish with appropriate support, highlighting the importance of guided learning.
