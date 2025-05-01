In the context of developmental psychology, which learning process is most likely responsible for Karl's development of a fear of cats?
A
Observational learning
B
Latent learning
C
Classical conditioning
D
Operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key learning processes listed: Observational learning involves learning by watching others; Latent learning is learning that occurs without immediate reinforcement and is not demonstrated until needed; Classical conditioning is learning through association between two stimuli; Operant conditioning involves learning through consequences (rewards or punishments).
Step 2: Identify the nature of Karl's fear of cats. A fear response typically develops when a neutral stimulus (cats) becomes associated with an unpleasant or frightening experience.
Step 3: Recognize that classical conditioning explains how a neutral stimulus (cats) can become a conditioned stimulus that elicits a fear response after being paired with an aversive unconditioned stimulus (such as a frightening event involving cats).
Step 4: Contrast this with observational learning, which would require Karl to have seen someone else express fear of cats; latent learning, which does not involve immediate behavioral change; and operant conditioning, which involves learning from consequences of behavior rather than stimulus associations.
Step 5: Conclude that the learning process most likely responsible for Karl's fear of cats is classical conditioning, as it directly explains the development of emotional responses through stimulus association.
