In social psychology, a person who is not a manager but is still able to get a group focused and organized is using which of the following?
A
Social loafing
B
Groupthink
C
Informal leadership
D
Formal authority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the problem. Social loafing refers to the tendency of individuals to put in less effort when working in a group compared to working alone.
Step 2: Recognize that groupthink is a psychological phenomenon where the desire for harmony or conformity in a group results in irrational or dysfunctional decision-making outcomes.
Step 3: Identify that formal authority refers to the official power or position someone holds within an organization or group, such as a manager or supervisor.
Step 4: Consider the concept of informal leadership, which is when a person without an official managerial role influences and guides the group to stay focused and organized through personal qualities or social influence.
Step 5: Conclude that the behavior described—getting a group focused and organized without being a manager—best fits the definition of informal leadership.
