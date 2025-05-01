In cognitive psychology, research has shown that London taxi drivers tend to have larger hippocampuses compared to non-taxi drivers. What is the most likely explanation for this finding?
A
They regularly engage in physical exercise, which directly increases hippocampal size.
B
Their job requires frequent verbal communication, which enhances language-related brain regions including the hippocampus.
C
Their extensive experience navigating complex city routes leads to increased spatial memory demands, which results in hippocampal growth.
D
They have a genetic predisposition for larger hippocampuses, which is why they become taxi drivers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the hippocampus in the brain: it is primarily involved in spatial memory and navigation, which are crucial for tasks requiring the recall of locations and routes.
Recognize that London taxi drivers undergo extensive training to memorize the complex layout of the city, known as 'The Knowledge,' which places high demands on their spatial memory.
Consider the principle of neuroplasticity, which states that the brain can change structurally in response to experience and learning, especially in regions heavily used.
Evaluate the options by linking them to hippocampal function: physical exercise affects other brain areas, verbal communication relates more to language centers, and genetic predisposition is less supported by evidence compared to experience-driven changes.
Conclude that the most likely explanation is that the taxi drivers' extensive navigation experience leads to increased spatial memory demands, which in turn causes growth in the hippocampus due to neuroplasticity.
