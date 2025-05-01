Which of the following is an example of flight of ideas in cognitive psychology?
A
A person is unable to recall recent events due to memory loss.
B
A person rapidly shifts from one topic to another, making connections that are only loosely related.
C
A person speaks in a monotone voice with little emotional expression.
D
A person repeats the same word or phrase over and over without changing topics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'flight of ideas' in cognitive psychology, which refers to a rapid flow of thought characterized by quick shifts from one topic to another, often with only loose or superficial connections between ideas.
Review each option carefully to identify which one best matches this definition of flight of ideas.
Option 1 describes memory loss, which relates to recall difficulties, not rapid topic shifting.
Option 2 describes rapid shifting between topics with loosely related connections, which aligns with the definition of flight of ideas.
Options 3 and 4 describe monotone speech and repetitive speech respectively, neither of which involve rapid topic changes or loosely connected ideas.
