Which of the following best explains why adolescence is often a stressful period for many teenagers?
A
Adolescence is characterized by a lack of identity exploration and minimal family conflict.
B
Adolescence involves significant physical, emotional, and social changes that can create uncertainty and pressure.
C
Teenagers experience less peer influence and fewer academic demands during adolescence.
D
Most teenagers have fully developed coping skills and rarely face challenges during adolescence.
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of adolescence by reviewing developmental psychology concepts, focusing on physical, emotional, and social changes during this period.
Step 2: Identify common stressors in adolescence, such as identity exploration, peer relationships, family dynamics, and academic pressures.
Step 3: Analyze each answer choice by comparing it to established psychological theories and research about adolescence, noting which statements align with known developmental challenges.
Step 4: Recognize that adolescence is often stressful because it involves navigating multiple simultaneous changes and uncertainties, which can increase pressure and emotional turmoil.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is the one highlighting significant physical, emotional, and social changes creating uncertainty and pressure, as this aligns with psychological understanding of adolescent stress.
