Which of the following statements accurately describes bereavement during childhood?
A
Bereavement during childhood never affects academic performance.
B
Children may experience grief differently than adults, often showing their emotions through behavior rather than words.
C
Children are too young to feel any impact from the loss of a loved one.
D
Bereavement in childhood always leads to permanent psychological disorders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bereavement, which refers to the period of mourning and grief following the loss of a loved one.
Recognize that children process grief differently than adults; they may not always express their emotions verbally but often show their feelings through changes in behavior.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to psychological research on childhood bereavement, noting that children can be affected in various ways, including academic performance and emotional well-being.
Identify that the statement 'Children may experience grief differently than adults, often showing their emotions through behavior rather than words' aligns with established psychological understanding.
Conclude that other statements are inaccurate because bereavement can affect academic performance, children are capable of feeling the impact of loss, and bereavement does not always lead to permanent psychological disorders.
