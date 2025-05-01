In developmental psychology, a factor used to weed out applicants from the pool of candidates is known as which of the following?
A
A developmental milestone
B
A longitudinal measure
C
A confounding variable
D
A screening criterion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is developmental psychology and the process of selecting applicants from a pool of candidates.
Step 2: Define each option to clarify their meanings: a developmental milestone is a key skill or behavior typically achieved by a certain age; a longitudinal measure involves repeated observations of the same variables over time; a confounding variable is an outside influence that affects the outcome of an experiment.
Step 3: Recognize that the question asks for a factor used specifically to 'weed out' or filter applicants, which implies a criterion or standard applied during selection.
Step 4: Identify that a 'screening criterion' is a standard or factor used to decide who moves forward or is excluded in a selection process, fitting the description of weeding out applicants.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the term 'screening criterion' best matches the factor used to filter candidates in developmental psychology.
