In developmental psychology, why does low self-esteem intensify the impact of various influences on teen decision making?
A
Teens with low self-esteem are more likely to seek approval from others, making them more susceptible to peer and social influences when making decisions.
B
Teens with low self-esteem are less affected by family and media influences because they are more independent.
C
Low self-esteem leads teens to make decisions based only on logical reasoning, minimizing emotional and social factors.
D
Low self-esteem causes teens to ignore external influences and rely solely on their own judgment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-esteem in developmental psychology. Self-esteem refers to an individual's overall sense of self-worth or personal value, which significantly influences behavior and decision-making, especially during adolescence.
Step 2: Recognize that teens with low self-esteem often experience feelings of insecurity and doubt about themselves, which can make them more vulnerable to external validation and approval from others.
Step 3: Analyze how this vulnerability leads to increased susceptibility to peer and social influences. Teens with low self-esteem may prioritize gaining acceptance and approval from their social groups, which can strongly impact their choices and behaviors.
Step 4: Contrast this with teens who have higher self-esteem, who are generally more confident in their own judgments and less dependent on external approval, making them less influenced by peers or social pressures.
Step 5: Conclude that low self-esteem intensifies the impact of various influences on teen decision-making because it drives a stronger need for social acceptance, thereby increasing the likelihood that teens will conform to peer and social expectations.
