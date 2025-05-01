Which of the following is a key characteristic that distinguishes flirting from sexual harassment in social psychology?
A
Flirting is typically characterized by mutual consent between participants.
B
Sexual harassment is defined solely by the intent of the initiator.
C
Flirting is always initiated by a supervisor toward an employee.
D
Sexual harassment always occurs in private settings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of both flirting and sexual harassment within social psychology. Flirting is generally seen as a social behavior involving mutual interest and consent, often playful and reciprocal.
Step 2: Recognize that sexual harassment is characterized by unwanted or unwelcome behavior that creates a hostile or intimidating environment, and it does not require mutual consent.
Step 3: Identify the key difference: mutual consent is essential in flirting, meaning both parties willingly participate, whereas sexual harassment involves a lack of consent and can be defined by the impact on the recipient rather than just the intent of the initiator.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by comparing them to these definitions. For example, the statement that sexual harassment is defined solely by the intent of the initiator is incorrect because the perception and experience of the recipient are crucial.
Step 5: Conclude that the key characteristic distinguishing flirting from sexual harassment is the presence of mutual consent in flirting, which is absent in sexual harassment.
