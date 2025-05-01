Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the use of peer pressure based on a reasoning tactic in social psychology?
A
A coworker threatens to exclude someone from lunch if they do not agree with the group's opinion.
B
A student convinces their friend to join a study group by explaining that group study leads to better grades according to research.
C
A person feels anxious about disagreeing with their friends and changes their answer to fit in.
D
A teenager wears a certain brand of shoes because everyone else in their group does.
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer pressure in social psychology, which involves influence from members of one's peer group to conform to their behaviors, attitudes, or values.
Step 2: Recognize that peer pressure can be exerted through different tactics, such as emotional pressure, threats, or reasoning based on logical arguments or evidence.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to identify whether the influence is based on a reasoning tactic (logical persuasion) or on other forms of pressure like threats, anxiety, or conformity without reasoning.
Step 4: Note that the scenario where a student convinces their friend to join a study group by explaining that group study leads to better grades uses a reasoning tactic because it relies on presenting research evidence to persuade.
Step 5: Contrast this with other scenarios where pressure is applied through threats, anxiety, or imitation, which do not involve reasoning but rather emotional or social coercion.
