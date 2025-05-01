Which of the following statements about nonverbal communication is true?
A
Nonverbal communication is always interpreted the same way across all cultures.
B
Nonverbal cues are less important than verbal messages in social interactions.
C
Nonverbal communication only includes facial expressions and does not involve gestures or posture.
D
Nonverbal communication can convey emotions more accurately than verbal communication in many situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of nonverbal communication, which includes facial expressions, gestures, posture, eye contact, tone of voice, and other body language cues that convey information without words.
Step 2: Recognize that nonverbal communication is often culturally specific, meaning that the same gesture or expression can have different meanings in different cultures, so it is not always interpreted the same way universally.
Step 3: Consider the relative importance of nonverbal versus verbal communication; nonverbal cues often complement or even override verbal messages, especially in conveying emotions.
Step 4: Note that nonverbal communication is broader than just facial expressions; it also includes gestures, posture, proxemics (use of space), and other physical behaviors.
Step 5: Conclude that nonverbal communication can convey emotions more accurately than verbal communication in many situations because emotions are often expressed involuntarily through body language and facial expressions, making this statement true.
