Which statement best describes the explanation given by the social cognitive theory of gender?
A
Gender differences arise mainly from unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences.
B
Gender development is primarily learned through observation, imitation, and reinforcement of gendered behaviors.
C
Gender identity is fixed at birth and remains unchanged throughout life.
D
Gender roles are determined solely by biological factors and genetic inheritance.
Identify the core concept of social cognitive theory as it relates to gender development. This theory emphasizes the role of learning through social interactions, particularly observation, imitation, and reinforcement.
Understand that social cognitive theory suggests that children learn gender roles by watching others (models) and imitating their behaviors, which are then reinforced by rewards or punishments.
Recognize that this theory contrasts with explanations that focus on unconscious conflicts, fixed identity, or purely biological determinants, as it highlights the importance of environmental and social factors.
Analyze each statement in the problem to see which aligns with the idea of learning through observation and reinforcement rather than innate or unconscious processes.
Conclude that the statement describing gender development as primarily learned through observation, imitation, and reinforcement best fits the social cognitive theory explanation.
