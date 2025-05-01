Behaviorally oriented therapists seek to modify a client's behavior by which of the following methods?
A
Applying principles of learning such as reinforcement and punishment
B
Focusing on the client's interpretation of dreams
C
Encouraging free association to uncover repressed memories
D
Exploring unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that behaviorally oriented therapists focus on observable behaviors rather than internal mental states or unconscious processes.
Recognize that behavior therapy is grounded in the principles of learning theory, which includes concepts like reinforcement (increasing behavior by rewards) and punishment (decreasing behavior by consequences).
Identify that methods such as interpreting dreams, free association, and exploring unconscious conflicts are techniques used in psychoanalysis, not behavior therapy.
Conclude that behaviorally oriented therapists aim to modify behavior by applying learning principles to encourage desirable behaviors and reduce undesirable ones.
Therefore, the correct approach involves using reinforcement and punishment to shape the client's behavior.
