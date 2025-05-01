Which principle of behaviorism explains how an organism's behavior can change when it is held in captivity?
A
The principle of self-actualization
B
The principle of cognitive dissonance
C
The principle of environmental determinism
D
The principle of observational learning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a principle of behaviorism that explains behavior change in captivity.
Recall that behaviorism focuses on how environmental factors influence behavior, emphasizing observable actions rather than internal thoughts.
Understand that 'environmental determinism' in behaviorism means that an organism's behavior is shaped and controlled by its environment.
Compare the options: self-actualization relates to humanistic psychology, cognitive dissonance to social psychology, and observational learning to learning by watching others, none of which directly explain behavior change due to captivity.
Conclude that the principle of environmental determinism best explains how an organism's behavior changes when held in captivity because the environment (captivity) determines the behavior.
