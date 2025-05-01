Which one of the following is NOT a cognitive technique for stress management?
A
Mindfulness meditation
B
Cognitive restructuring
C
Progressive muscle relaxation
D
Problem-solving
Step 1: Understand what cognitive techniques for stress management are. These techniques involve changing thought patterns to reduce stress, such as altering negative thinking or improving problem-solving skills.
Step 2: Review each option and classify it as cognitive or non-cognitive. For example, 'Mindfulness meditation' involves awareness and attention regulation, which is cognitive.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Cognitive restructuring' directly involves changing thought patterns, so it is a cognitive technique.
Step 4: Identify that 'Problem-solving' is a cognitive process where one actively works through challenges, making it a cognitive technique as well.
Step 5: Note that 'Progressive muscle relaxation' focuses on physical relaxation of muscles rather than changing thoughts, so it is not a cognitive technique but a physical or behavioral one.
