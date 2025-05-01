In social psychology, how well you are able to form connections with other people is referred to as what?
A
Self-efficacy
B
Social competence
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Group polarization
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the options to differentiate their meanings in social psychology.
Step 2: Define 'Self-efficacy' as the belief in one's ability to succeed in specific situations or accomplish a task, which is more about personal confidence than social connection.
Step 3: Define 'Cognitive dissonance' as the mental discomfort experienced when holding two or more contradictory beliefs, values, or attitudes, which relates to internal conflict rather than social connection.
Step 4: Define 'Group polarization' as the tendency for a group to make decisions that are more extreme than the initial inclination of its members, which involves group dynamics but not individual social connection skills.
Step 5: Recognize that 'Social competence' refers to the ability to effectively form and maintain social relationships and navigate social situations, which directly answers the question about forming connections with others.
