In cognitive psychology, studies show that most people tend to __________ when recalling a list of items.
A
only remember items that are repeated multiple times
B
recall all items equally regardless of their position
C
forget the first and last items more easily than those in the middle
D
remember the first and last items better than those in the middle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the serial position effect in cognitive psychology, which explains how the position of an item in a list affects recall.
Recognize that the serial position effect consists of two main phenomena: the primacy effect (better recall of items at the beginning of the list) and the recency effect (better recall of items at the end of the list).
Note that items in the middle of the list are typically recalled less well than those at the beginning or end, due to less rehearsal and interference.
Apply this understanding to the problem by identifying that people tend to remember the first and last items better than those in the middle when recalling a list.
Conclude that the correct answer reflects the serial position effect, which is a well-established finding in cognitive psychology.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah