Which of the following is a common criticism of the social-cognitive perspective in cognitive psychology?
A
It underestimates the influence of unconscious motives and emotions.
B
It places too much emphasis on genetic inheritance and biological factors.
C
It ignores the role of environmental learning and social context.
D
It focuses exclusively on the structure of the mind rather than its processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the social-cognitive perspective in cognitive psychology. This perspective emphasizes how people learn behaviors and cognitive patterns through observation, imitation, and interaction with their social environment.
Step 2: Identify the key focus of the social-cognitive perspective, which includes conscious thought processes, observational learning, and the influence of social context on behavior.
Step 3: Review each criticism option and compare it to the core principles of the social-cognitive perspective. For example, consider whether the perspective emphasizes genetic inheritance, unconscious motives, environmental learning, or mental structures.
Step 4: Recognize that a common criticism is that the social-cognitive perspective tends to underestimate unconscious motives and emotions because it focuses more on conscious cognitive processes and social learning.
Step 5: Conclude that the criticism 'It underestimates the influence of unconscious motives and emotions' aligns with the known limitations of the social-cognitive perspective, while the other options do not accurately reflect its main critiques.
